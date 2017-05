SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS:

King and Queen County schools are closed for all students and employees.

All elementary schools in Dinwiddie County are on a 1-hour delay due to the storm.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.