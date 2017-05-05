Publix hosting job fair for stores to open in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Publix Super Markets is hosting a job fair for its Nuckols Place and Shoppes at Crossridge stores in Glen Allen. The stores at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive and 10250 Staples Mill Road are set to open this summer.

The job fair will be May 10 through May 14 at the Comfort Suites at 4051 Innslake Drive in Glen Allen. It will go from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Walk-ins are welcome, but you may schedule an appointment here. Appointments are first-come, first-served. Publix is hiring in all departments.

