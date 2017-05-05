Plaque at U of Virginia honors graduate killed in Iraq war

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The University of Virginia is honoring a soldier who was killed by a car bomb in Iraq more than a decade ago.

WVIR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qJve06 ) that the university recently installed a plaque on the front side of the Rotunda honoring Army Capt. Humayun Khan. Khan graduated from the university in 2000.

Khan was killed while serving in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Khan was the son of Khizr M. Khan, who drew national attention when he gave a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention criticizing then-Republican nominee Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Khizr Khan said during a ceremony dedicating the plaque to his son that the honor is for all the men and women who have served.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.