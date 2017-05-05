NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Dinwiddie, King George counties

Storm damage on Baskerville Mill Road in Dinwiddie County

(WRIC) — The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched down in both Dinwiddie and King George counties Friday morning.

8News’ Jonathan Costen reported live from Baskerville Mill Road in Dinwiddie County where a barn was destroyed by high winds. It is not clear at this time whether straight line winds or a tornado were responsible for the damage.

In King George, crews reported several cars being flipped over and trees down throughout the county.

Further east in Charles City County, limbs and trees fell at the wings of Love Outreach Ministry near the intersection of Charles City Road and Old Union Road.

Parker Slaybaugh reports large branches and an uprooted tree causing significant damage to the building. A car that used to be housed inside a shed now sits in the open after winds tossed the shed into a pile.

In Sussex County, viewer April Covey was unable to get out of her driveway because of runoff running down the road in front of her house, caused by flooding from nearby Stony Creek.

Stony Creek in Sussex, Courtesy of April Covey

Viewer Lauri Loparo Rogers shared a photo that her daughter sent from Cosby High School in Chesterfield County.

Cosby High School Parking lot, Courtesy of Lauri Loparo Rogers

Casey Jackson from Lunenburg County reports large trees down, and damage to vehicles and dog pens as a result.

Image Courtesy of Casey Jackson from Lunenburg County

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

