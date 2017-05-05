NWS confirms 4 tornadoes touched down in Virginia Friday

(WRIC) — The National Weather Service confirms that at least four tornadoes touched down Friday in Central Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service’s reports, EF1 tornadoes touched down in Dinwiddie and King George County and an EF0 tornado touched down in Powhatan County Friday morning.

An additional EF0 tornado touched down Friday evening in Southampton County.

8News’ Jonathan Costen reported live from Baskerville Mill Road in Dinwiddie County where a barn was destroyed by high winds. The NWS report says that wind speeds were estimated at 85 to 95 miles per hour and that in addition to the tornado, there was also evidence of straight line wind damage.

In King George, crews reported several cars being flipped over and trees down throughout the county.

In Powhatan, the EF0 tornado uprooted and snapped many hardwood trees in the area along Bradbury Road and Moseley Road. Some of these trees landed on homes in the area. Wind speeds are estimated to have been between 85 and 95 miles per hour.

As for the storm in Southampton County, a similarly focused path of uprooted or snapped hardwood trees was found along Crumpler Road and nearby Warrique and Aberdeen Roads.

Further east in Charles City County, limbs and trees fell at the wings of Love Outreach Ministry near the intersection of Charles City Road and Old Union Road.

Parker Slaybaugh reports large branches and an uprooted tree causing significant damage to the building. A car that used to be housed inside a shed now sits in the open after winds tossed the shed into a pile.

Barbara Taylor and her great grandson survey the damage left from the storm they say they were lucky to survive.

“I was bringing him to catch the bus this morning and we were parked right in here where these trees started to come down sitting right in here,” Taylor recalled. “It was horrible, it was scary, we didn’t know where to go.”

In Sussex County, viewer April Covey was unable to get out of her driveway because of runoff running down the road in front of her house, caused by flooding from nearby Stony Creek.

Viewer Lauri Loparo Rogers shared a photo that her daughter sent from Cosby High School in Chesterfield County.

Casey Jackson from Lunenburg County reports large trees down, and damage to vehicles and dog pens as a result.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

