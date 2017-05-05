No. 16 Spiders embracing potential of close SOCON final

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders’ men’s lacrosse team is no stranger to last second heartbreakers in conference finals. The past two years, they have fallen in overtime periods to lose the title and a chance at a second NCAA Tournament appearance in the program’s four year history.

Saturday, the Spiders play in their fourth straight conference tournament final, third straight as a member of the Southern Conference, and they are embracing the possibility of having to go the distance and more to claim what has eluded them for two years.