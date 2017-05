PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A jack-knifed tractor trailer is causing delays on I-95 northbound near Courtland Exit (MM41).

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder as both lanes are blocked.

Drivers should expect significant delays.

It is still unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

