Henrico Police rule possible threat at Hermitage High to be not credible

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police reported to Hermitage High School Friday morning after threatening graffiti was found in the boy’s locker room.

According to a message sent by a viewer, the graffiti used a racial slur along with a drawing of a gun.

Henrico County Police confirmed that a drawing was found and said that they do not believe the threat to be credible.

As a result, school activities are continuing as normal.

