Gov. McAuliffe encouraging Virginians to thank K-12 teachers next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Terry McAuliffe is encouraging all Virginians to thank teachers next week during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12).

The ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign recognizes teachers across the Commonwealth for their hard work and dedication through writing thank-you notes.

Students, parents and residents can send or print or thank-you notes, provided by the Virginia Lottery, which will be delivered next week.

“Teachers work every day to provide Virginia students with the education they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom,” Governor McAuliffe said in a release. “I am thrilled to support a campaign recognizing the tireless efforts of our teachers and their commitment to preparing our young people for a prosperous future.”

Last year, Virginia’s teachers received more than 30,000 notes.

Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note can enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia vacation from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, four round-trip train tickets from Amtrak and the Virginia Department of Rail and Transportation, or a $250 VISA gift card.

“Virginians generously support K-12 public education every day by participating in Virginia Lottery games and promotions, because 100 percent of our profits benefit K-12 public education,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto. “It was heartwarming to see Virginians also support our K-12 teachers last year, sending so many messages of gratitude. We hope that even more join in 2017, recognizing the incredible difference teachers make in every community across the Commonwealth.”

