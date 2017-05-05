Get Fit RVA: Whitney Harris works out with the Richmond Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris continues her Get Fit RVA series with a workout with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. She played baseball and softball as a kid, but does she have what it takes to play with the pros?

“How do you think I’m going to do?” Whitney asked Slade Heathcott, a Richmond Flying Squirrels Outfielder. “I think anybody is going to kill it as long as they believe they will,” he said.

Whitney was surprised to find out they started off batting on a “T.”

We always start on the “T” first. If we can’t do it here, we’re not going to be able to do it with the ball moving,” said T.J. Bennett, who plays second base for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

But batting off the “T” was not as easy as it looks. The first time Whitney tried to hit the ball, she hit the “T” instead, knocking it down. But she eventually got the swing of things.

Morning prodcuer Alyson Laughrun also got in on the action, hitting the ball off the “T.” Eventually, they start pitching the ball, and are even explained how to hit fastballs, slowballs, and curveballs.

They then moved on to working their shoulders, or scap muscles. It’s a muscle pitchers use a lot.

“We’ll start with a scap program, then some foam rolling, then we’ll get into the workout,” Heathcott said. “Let’s do it,” Whitney said.

Even getting into position was a challenge for Whitney. She almost fell as she tried to get into place!

The group finished the workout by doing exercises with the medicine ball.

At the end, Whitney asked if the players thought she was good enough to join the Flying Squirrels.

“Do you think I could have a future as a baseball player?” she asked. After a pause, Heathcott finally answered. “I was trying to think of a nice way to say no” he joked.

“She’s great at what she does,” Bennett said.

