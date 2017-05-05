Firefighters hosting #SavStrong bbq dinner to support Hanover teen with cancer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Doswell Volunteer Fire Company is rallying around one of its own.

Savannah Wood, a firefighter’s daughter and student at Patrick Henry High School, was recently diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

The fire company is hosting a barbecue on Sunday, May 7, to help Savannah’s family during her treatment. The event is at Richmond Harley-Davidson at 12200 Harley Club Dr, in Ashland from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, which includes a BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, beans and soda or water. Kid’s meals are $5.00 and include a hot dog, chips, applesauce and soda/water.

All proceeds will go towards Savannah’s treatment expenses. Family and friends have also setup up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Savannah.

“She’s doing a lot better,” said Chris Minter, Savannah’s uncle. “She’s in really good spirits for a 15-year-old little girl. But it’s overwhelming the support that people give.”

Minter and a member of the Doswell Volunteer Fire Company stopped by 8News on Friday to talk about the benefit dinner.

Savannah’s classmates at PHHS started using #SavStrong to show their support for her after her diagnosis. They also sent her a video to let her know they want her to return to school as soon as she can.

