Chesterfield residents experiencing flooding after Friday morning’s storms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some homeowners in Chesterfield are experiencing flooding Friday after heavy early morning rains.

Homeowners off of Redbridge Road near Arch Road in Midlothian say they have been getting flooding in their backyards during big storms for years.

They say they have reached out to the county in the past and that Chesterfield has tried to fix the issue, but the flooding continues to be a problem.

So much so that the water has gotten into some homes and ruined furniture and air conditioning units.

There is a creek located behind these properties.

8News’ Mark Tenia spoke with one homeowner in the area who said that the creek is the problem.

“The primary problem is the Pocoshock Creek is all clogged up,” Dennis Pavick said. “It’s been clogged up for a number of years.”

8News did reach out to Chesterfield County to see if there is anything they can do.

We’re still waiting to hear back. Watch 8News at 5 for more on this story.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.