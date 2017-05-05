Chesterfield Co. crews mark fire off Luck’s Lane under control

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County fire crews have marked a fire under control in the 1500 block of Exbury Drive.

Exbury Drive is located off of Luck’s Lane.

Fire officials say that no residents were hurt in the fire.

The extent of the damage is not clear at this time, nor is it known whether any residents have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

