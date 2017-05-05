Adopt a Furry Friend: Milton

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Milton!

The 5-year-old, 41-pound goofball is looking for his forever home.

Milton is the best friend you’ve been looking for. He’s a happy and gentle dog who will always greet you with a smile.

Be ready to grab the leash and go on your next adventure with this sweet boy.

Visit Milton at the Richmond SPCA located at 2519 Hermitage Road.

