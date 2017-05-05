5 Richmond high schools rank among the best in the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five Richmond high schools have been named among the best in Virginia.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Richmond Community High as number 17 in the region, followed by Franklin Military Academy, George Wythe, Huguenot and John Marshall High Schools that were all ranked as Bronze in the annual “Best High Schools” report.

The report identifies the country’s top-performing public high schools with the goal of providing a balanced snapshot of how well public schools serve students in preparing them to demonstrate proficiency in basic skill sets as well as readiness for college-level work.

6,041 schools were rated across the nation as gold, silver or bronze in this year’s rankings.

To be eligible for a state ranking, a school must receive a national gold, silver or bronze medal. Virginia is home to 118 ranked schools this year.

To produce the rankings, judges considered school’s state test scores, graduation rates, and Advanced Placement test data.

For more information on the rankings, check here.

