7,700 Dominion customers without power in Central Va.

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Strong winds and storms are causing electrical problems for some residents living in Central Virginia.

According to the Dominion Energy Company website, with over 7,700 customers are without power as of 8:20 a.m. Friday morning.

3,044 are without power in New Kent, 1,438 are without power in Petersburg, 1,206 are without power in Powhatan, 874 are without power in Charles City County and 530 are without power in Richmond City.

King and Queen County Schools are closed due to power outages.

