2 sought in connection to Stafford County building fire

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two male suspects who they believe may be connected to a building fire earlier this month.

The fire occurred on May 1 along Kings Highway in Stafford County.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 658-4056 or the arson tip line at (504) 658-8574.

