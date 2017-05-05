2 arrested for robbing Chesterfield County bank

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Petersburg men have been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Chesterfield County last month. One of the suspects was also charged in connection with a separate robbery in the county in early April.

On Friday, April 14, police say 34-year-old Corey L. Adams entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13241 Rivers Bend Road and handed the clerk a note demanding money. Upon receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, Adams fled the bank on foot.

Police later determined that Adams got into a vehicle being driven by 35-year-old Dwayne L. Stewart.

Adams was arrested and charged with robbery on Wednesday. Stewart, who is being charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, was taken into custody on Thursday. Both men are being held without bond.

Police said Stewart has also been charged in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Walmart Money Center on Iron Bridge Plaza in early April.

