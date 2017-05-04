VIDEO: 4 injured after women run down pedestrians with cars at Lawrenceville apartment complex

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple people, including a child, were injured after a fight escalated into a ‘chaotic scene’ that involved two women chasing pedestrians with vehicles at an apartment complex in Lawrenceville.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, police were called to a fight at Pinecrest Apartments on Crestview Road in Lawrenceville. Witnesses reported that two female drivers were attempting to hit multiple people in the parking lot and that one of the vehicles crashed into the complex.

When officers arrived at what they described as a ‘chaotic scene,’ they found multiple people with injuries, a damaged vehicle and extensive damage to the front of the apartment complex.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old female, was flown to VCU Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Two other women were transported to Community Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries. One child was also treated at the scene.

The two female suspects, 32-year-old Shana Cleaton of Lawrenceville and 35-year-old Mortici Thomas of Freeman were arrested and charged with felony destruction of property and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additional charges are pending for both individuals, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

