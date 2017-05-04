HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Attention Henrico teens! The county Division of Fire Office and Emergency Management is teaching teenagers how to cope in the time period immediately after a disaster.

Teen CERT’s learn basic first aid, search and rescue and fire suppression technique. Teens will also learn how to prepare for a disaster before one occurs.

The one-week training consists of four training sessions at the Henrico Public Safety Training Center between June 26 and June 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Students must commit to attending all four sessions and a scenario drill. The course is limited to 15 high school students (grades 9-12). Applications will be accepted through the end of May.

To apply, call 804-501-7183 or email mrc@henrico.us.

