Study: Virginia school system more likely to hire whites than blacks

McLEAN, Va. (AP) – A study by professors at George Mason University has found that Virginia’s largest school system is far more likely to hire a white teacher applicant than an African-American.

The study, published in the Spring edition of the Harvard Educational Review, found blacks made up 13 percent of all teacher applicants to the Fairfax County school system, but only 6 percent of all job offers.

White applicants, meanwhile, made up 70 percent of applicants but received 77 percent of job offers.

The school system was not explicitly identified in the study. But a description of the system’s size and demographic composition make it clear Fairfax is the district in question.

The school system says it was not provided an opportunity to review the study and can’t confirm its conclusions.

