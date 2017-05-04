Senior alert issued for man missing from UVA Medical Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a man who went missing from UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville last week.

Police say 74-year-old Wallace Newell, Jr. was reported missing from UVA Medical Center on Friday, April 28. Newell, who suffers from a cognitive impairment and may be in danger, may be driving a white Oldsmobile Bravado with Ohio registration FKL7870.

Newell is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound white male who was last seen wearing a purple or possibly red short-sleeve t-shirt with khaki pants, possible white sneakers, a blue or denim light jacket or long-sleeved shirt.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

