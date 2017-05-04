No. 16 Spiders coast past Furman to 3rd straight SOCON final

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 16th ranked Richmond Spiders’ men’s lacrosse team defeated Furman for a second time in the same week, 13-6, Thursday night to advance to Saturday’s SOCON tournament final Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Spiders’ Teddy Hatfield scored a hat trick in the first half in route to the semifinal victory over the Paladins.

Richmond will face top-seeded Air Force in the conference final, a rematch from last year’s title game when the Falcons defeated the Spiders in overtime to claim the SOCON title.