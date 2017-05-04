NASCAR announces problem with Joey Logano’s win at RIR

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR announced Thursday morning a problem with Joey Logano’s win in Richmond last weekend.

NASCAR said that on further inspection, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Penske Team violated a parts rule.

His Sunday victory has been declared “encumbered,” meaning Logano is still considered the winner of the spring race at RIR but his victory will not count in the standings.

The exact rule broken dealt with modifying parts that enhanced the driver’s ability to move through the corners of the track.

It was found in Charlotte Tuesday when NASCAR gives winning cars a follow-up inspection at its headquarters.

Team Penske can appeal the penalty.

This is the team’s second rules violation this year.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.