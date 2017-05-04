McGuire VA Medical Center cleared of bedbugs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — McGuire VA Medical Center confirmed today that they had to treat one area of the hospital for bed bugs recently.

Many viewers reached out to 8News complaining that the hospital had bed bugs, so we looked into it.

Hospital officials said that they treated the area of the hospital where many homeless veterans are taken care of, and as a result, that area was temporarily closed to prevent the bugs from spreading.

Officials said that the area is now officially clear, but they also cautioned that these procedures are taken any time a patient comes in with a bed bug as a preventative measure.

