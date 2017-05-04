Mayor Stoney participating in radiothon to help send kids to summer camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney is helping get Richmond area kids go to summer camp with a radiothon.

The “Send A Kid to Camp” radiothon is going on Thursday until 7 p.m. Your donation to the City of Richmond parks department can help send area kids to any camps the department hosts.

Kids can participate in everything from swim lessons to music.

A donation of $25 or more can get you a requested song on the radio. All donations are tax deductible.

Donate can be made online here.

