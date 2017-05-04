Henrico police cruiser strikes bicyclist

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Henrico police cruiser struck a man riding a motorized bicycle early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:20 a.m. on W. Broad Street near Horsepen Road.

The man was transported to VCU Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.

The Henrico County crash team is still investigating.

It is still unclear if the man was wearing reflector clothing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

