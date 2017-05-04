Great 8 Happenings: Motorcycles, meditations, charity walks and Arts in the Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris tells you what’s going on this weekend in Central Virginia.

SATURDAY

Saturday I hope you’ll join me for the 9th Annual Unity Ride for Sickle Cell.

Hundreds of people are expected to come out, ready to ride their motorcycles for a good cause. All proceeds go to the sickle cell association of Richmond.

The staging area is at the Petersburg Health Department at 301 Halifax Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then the kickstands go up at 11:15 a.m. Or come cheer us on by meeting at the Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond.

You can also join several members of the 8News crew Saturday for the “Walk for Wishes” to benefit the Make a Wish Foundation.

It’s at Stony Point Fashion Park. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m. our very own Morgan Dean & Katie Dupree will be emceeing and our 8news team will be walking. We hope to see you there.

The annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival is Saturday. It highlights the food, music, and art of Virginia’s Latin American communities. They’ll have food, entertainment, and vendors. It’s from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. along the Canal Walk in historic downtown Richmond.

SUNDAY

Sunday you can take part in “Pedal Through Petals: A Guided Cycling Tour of Richmond’s Gardens.” Bring your bike, a water bottle, and a bike helmet. It all starts and finishes at the Valentine on East Clay Street. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Then, starting in waves at 9:30 a.m., your guide will lead you through downtown and Church Hill. The Valentine and its garden will be open for you to tour after your ride.

And Sunday you can also learn to relax and meditate, and listen to a Community Talk — that’s literally the name of the event. An instructor will help the group relax and meditate for 45 to 50 minutes, followed by a talk or workshop where you’ll get to learn some good relaxation techniques. It’s from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Natural Path Meditation Center on East Parham Road in Richmond.

Do you like fashion? Maybe you want a special night out. Well, tonight you can head out to the “Night of Elegance” Fashion Show and after show party. You’ll enjoy a show and music, plus some line dancing. It’s from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at a Touch of Class Event Hall on Thrush Lane in Richmond.

Artists from around the country will be here in RVA this weekend for the 46th Annual Arts in the Park!

The show and sale take place at the Carillon in Byrd Park. More than 450 artists from around the U.S. will display everything from fine art paintings to jewelry and weavings. It’s considered one of the top art shows in the country!

For more on other events where you live today, including music at a local winery and a scavenger hunt, just go to the community calendar.

