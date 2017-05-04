Goochland County man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man claimed his $ 1 million prize on Thursday.

The Manakin Sabot man matched the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.

“I still think it isn’t real,” Reginald Davis said when he realized he won. “When am I going to wake up?”

He bought the winning ticket at Wegmans at 12200 Wegmans Boulevard in Short Pump.

The winning numbers were 5-14-42-43-58, and the Mega Ball number was 1. The only number he missed was the Mega Ball number. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

Davis said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to help his family.

