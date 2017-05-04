Chesterfield students learn to build solar panels

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A one-of-a-kind electricity program is enabling Chesterfield students to train for jobs in the solar industry.

On Thursday, students at the Chesterfield County Career and Technical Center showed off their recent work building a complete solar configuration, piece by piece.

Thanks to a grant from Dominion Virginia Power, students built panels that generate enough electricity to run the school’s Green Energy Shack, a free-standing building where students can measure and record electric load as they operate appliances and devices.

“I learned that alternative energy sources are the way of the future and how it can effect out everyday lives,” said Randy San Jose, a student. “Really anything can run off alternate energy sources and we don’t have to rely on things that will go away one day.”

