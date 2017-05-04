California resort offering endless summer skiing

RENO, Nev. (AP) – The wicked winter that socked the Sierra will make for some unusual summer skiing at a Lake Tahoe resort that plans to keep the slopes open past the Fourth of July for the first time in its history.

The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows resort earlier announced plans to offer skiing through the holiday weekend of July 1-4 – only the fourth time that’s happened at the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Andy Wirth, the resort’s president and CEO, upped the ante on Wednesday with an announcement that they now intend to continue operating well into the summer.

Wirth says they plan open the slopes every summer Saturday as long as the snow holds out. He says Squaw Valley currently has a base depth of 20 feet of snow.

Officially announcing our summer shred schedule! See what’s in store: https://t.co/W7Fw091KEf pic.twitter.com/hMXyKs9WtK — Squaw Alpine (@squawalpine) May 3, 2017

