8 Questions with Juan Conde: Carol Piersol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out what makes people in our great community tick. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

In this week’s episode, Juan’s guest is Carole Piersol, Artistic Director of 5th Wall Theatre. Carol explains the company’s mission, vision, and the origin of its name. Carol also recounts her very public ouster from the Firehouse Theatre and the painful rift it created in Richmond’s theatre scene.

Will Carol remember a show she produced in the early 90s in which your host took an ill-advised turn upon the stage? She does. Juan winces. It’s an 8Questions you won’t soon forget!

Click here for more webisodes of 8 Questions with Juan Conde.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.