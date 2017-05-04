4 Henrico County high schools rank among best in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four Henrico County schools have been ranked among the best in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report. The schools included in the report are Deep Run, Glen Allen, Mills Godwin and Douglas Freeman high schools.

Deep Run was the No. 11-ranked high school in Virginia. Glen Allen ranked No. 16, Mills Godwin ranked No. 27, and Douglas Freeman ranked No. 34.

Henrico’s total of four ranked schools was the most in Central Virginia.

The U.S. News rankings are based on schools’ performance on state assessments, either in absolute terms or by exceeding statistical expectations based on the school’s relative level of student poverty; achieving proficiency rates on state tests for a school’s least-advantaged student groups; graduation rates; and how a school prepares students for college, based on AP exams.

To view the view the full rankings, visit here.

