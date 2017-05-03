VIDEO: Man in underwear crashes into patrol car, tased during bizarre encounter in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man wearing nothing but boxer shorts was arrested on Tuesday after a bizarre encounter with a Florida deputy that was caught on tape.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the man, Joseph Pemberton, 41, had just been released from the hospital, but they would not provide any further details.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. M. Rosenbloom was driving north on Handcart Road, when he came across the scene of what he presumed to be a crash.

Several cars were stopped near the intersection of Handcart and Kiefer roads, when all of the sudden, a brown Chevrolet pickup being driven by Pemberton backed away from the cars and veered into the path of Rosenbloom as his utility truck came to a stop.

Footage from Rosenbloom’s body camera shows the suspect as he stares at the deputy, accelerates and backs into Rosenbloom’s truck.

Four children in Pemberton’s car watched as he exited the vehicle and ran into the middle of the road, wearing nothing but his underwear. He’s seen on tape yelling and dancing, and then he decides to charge the deputy, who in response deploys his taser to incapacitate Pemberton.

With the help of a bystander, an incapacitated Pemberton is placed in handcuffs. He then tells witnesses he had experienced a “revelation.”

In the video, Pemberton can be heard telling deputies, “I ran out of the house. I had a revelation, man. I thought nuclear bombs were coming.”

Once deputies were able to get Pemberton into custody, they asked why he backed up into the cruiser.

“I would never hit a cop,” Pembeton said. “I never have in my life. Why’d you hit my car?! I would have never.”

Meantime, the children, who range in age from 13 through 16, were crying and confused, and ran into the hands of a man who just happened to be standing there, Jose Martinez.

Martinez is a former law enforcement officer himself of eight years and has seven children of his own.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Martinez told News Channel 8. “What a father would not do for the kids is unbearable. When you see things like this happen, you have to do something.”

Martinez said in a press conference on Wednesday that Pemberton was saying “crazy things.”

“He was just looking at the sky, screaming out, ‘It’s coming, something is going to blow,’” he said.

He said the children were crying and looked nervous throughout the ordeal and he was worried about how they were affected

Sheriff Chris Nocco says it’s a perfect example of everyone working together to fight crime.

“That motto we have,” Nocco said. “We fight as one. That’s all of us in our community. That’s the Sheriff Office and our citizens. Everybody involved together.”

Pemberton suffered taser punctures and abrasions from being on the pavement, but no other injuries were reported.

He was taken to the Dade City Hospital for medical clearance.

Pemberton now faces charges for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and child neglect and is being held on $55,000 bond at the Land O’Lakes Jail.

