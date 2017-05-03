‘The Rock’ meets surprised fans in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Some fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got a big surprise from the movie star last week.

Johnson posted a video of the exciting encounter in Charlottesville on his Instagram account.

He says he comes back to his farm in Virginia to recharge and has to go to a public gym to train.

“While working out, I tell people no pictures I just want to train and a handshake will have to do,” Johnson said on Instagram. “Then as I’m pulling out of the parking lot, I see all these women briskly walking to my truck with eyes wide. I shift gears to drive off and see them in the rearview waving at me saying, ‘come back.'”

Johson then turned around his truck because he says can’t ever drive away when he sees women or kids.

The movie star and his fans then joke about “the great moonshine we have in Virginia,” take selfies, and the women share why they’re fans of the Fast and the Furious star.

“This kinda stuff will always be the best part of fame,” Johson said. “Tears and all.”

