The Boathouse at City Point is now hiring

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Boathouse’s newest location is getting ready to open in the city of Hopewell.
As the owners make progress on the building, they’re working to construct a team of 75 people to staff the new restaurant.
The Boathouse at City Point
A job fair is being held on May 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Appomattox Regional Library which is located at 209 E. Cawson St, Hopewell, VA 23860.
You can also apply by filling out an online application by clicking here.
The Boathouse at City Point is set to open in June 2017.
