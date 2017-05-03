Students of all abilities compete in Big Feet Meet in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Four-hundred students of all ages and abilities competed in the “Big Feet Meet” on Tuesday.

Students from Petersburg High School hosted the Special Olympics event. It turned the football field into an Olympic town full of games.

The event emphasized how important it is to be inclusive.

“All students can achieve, regardless of disability,” said Dr. Anthony Walker with Petersburg Public Schools. “All students can work together, and be together. We’re all in the same school system; it’s a point of being inclusive.”

