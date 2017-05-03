Richmond Police seek suspect who stole credit cards from vehicle in Forest Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need help in identifying the man who is believed to be a suspect in a theft from a motor vehicle and credit card fraud in the Forest Hill neighborhood.

Authorities say that between 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, an adult male entered a vehicle in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Avenue and took cash and several credit cards. He then used those credit cards at a GameStop and CVS Pharmacy located in the 7100 block of Forest Hill Avenue,

The suspect is described by police as a black male with a dark complexion and an average build. He has a dark goatee, possibly in his late-20s to late-30s, and approximately 5’9” to 5’11 tall. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt underneath a dark button down coat, olive green pants, black and white or metallic sneakers and an Oakland Raiders baseball hat.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

