Richmond Lacrosse Coach Chemotti signs five-year extension

The following comes directly from the University of Richmond:

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, Va. – Director of Athletics Keith Gill announced a new five-year contract with Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Dan Chemotti.

Chemotti will lead the 16th-ranked Spiders into this weekend’s SoCon Tournament in search of the program’s second NCAA Tournament berth in just four years of existence.

“Dan has done a tremendous job of building our program and laying the foundation for years of success in the future,” Gill said. “The student-athletes that he has brought into his program are tremendous ambassadors for this University and Athletic Department. We’re excited to see Dan and his staff continue to take Richmond lacrosse to new heights.”

In just three-plus years of existence, Chemotti has helped guide the Spiders into national prominence with 23 weeks in the national polls and earning wins over ACC powerhouses like North Carolina and Duke in the past two seasons.

“The success we’ve had in such a quick time is a testament to the efforts put forth by our players and staff,” Chemotti said. “We’re appreciative for the support we have received Keith Gill, David Walsh and the administrative team here at the University of Richmond and their willingness to show a strong commitment to our program.”

Since the start of the 2015 season, the Spiders have won 33 games, the eighth-most in the country over that span. In just the first year of the program’s existence in 2014, the Spiders captured the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship and earned the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth.

Richmond has played in the conference championship game every season and will begin its quest for a fourth straight appearance on Thursday night at Robins Stadium