Report: rising sea level threatens Virginia’s historic sites

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A state agency says rising sea levels are posing a significant threat to Virginia’s historical sites.

The Department of Historic Resources said in a report released Monday that 527 state-owned historic areas are threatened by climate change, including 24 historic properties and 237 archaeological sites.

For example, the report says rising sea levels would destroy archaeological sites at Gunston Hall in Fairfax County, the one-time home of founding father George Mason.

The report also said the department’s existing inventory of state-owned properties is out of date and of limited use.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.