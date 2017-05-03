Police seek missing 32-year-old Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help locating missing Jahad Ahi Chapman.

According to police, the 32-year-old has not been seen by friends or family since Friday, April 28, when he left his apartment in the 700 block of Stockton Street to go out for the evening. His phone has been off and he was also in the process of moving out of his apartment, police say.

At this point, detectives do not suspect foul play.

Chapman is described as a 5-foot-7, 165-pound black male with tattoos on his body, neck, face and hands.

Anyone who has seen Jahad Ahi Chapman is asked to call RPD Detective Jay Brissette at (804) 337-4724 or the Department of Emergency Communications at (804) 646-5100.

