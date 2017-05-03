Only 2 days left to nominate your ‘Hometown Heroes’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you know any hometown heroes, local law firm, Allen & Allen wants to hear from you. They’re looking for nominations for their 2017 Hometown Heroes awards.

The awards started back in 2010 as a way to honor local heroes on the law firm’s 100th year anniversary. Anyone who’s made a positive impact by giving back and making your community a better place to live is eligible for nomination.

Last year, the Richmond area saw 15 out of 34 recipients. Allen & Allen is accepting nominations for anyone from Richmond to Stafford to Charlottesville and everywhere in between.

Allen & Allen Trial Attorney, Robert Reed says, “We’ve actually given it to almost 400 people at this point, and it really runs the gamut.

It’s people who really are interested in service to others. I mean, it could be community leaders, people who really care for the disabled, care for children,” said Robert Reed with Allen & Allen. “It’s a totally broad spectrum of people, but it really is up to the community to pick who they want as their hero.”

The window for nominations closes this Friday, May 5, giving you just two more days to nominate someone you know who’s making an impact in your community.

For details on how to offer your nominations and for a list of previous recipients, click here and here.

