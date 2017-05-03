One lucky player! $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Short Pump

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Check your tickets! There is a ticket from last night’s Mega Millions drawing that’s now worth $1 million.

The Va. Lottery says the tickets was bought at the Wegman’s located at 12200 Wegman’s Boulevard in Short Pump.

The winning numbers for the May 2 drawing were 5-14-42-43-58 and the Mega Ball number was 1. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $15 million jackpot.

