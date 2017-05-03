Mayor Stoney addresses residents’ construction concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney Wednesday night waded deeper into the battle between Union Presbyterian Seminary and Ginter Park residents.

The seminary plans to develop nearly 300-new apartments in the neighborhood.

A lawsuit filed by residents claims the construction defies zoning regulations.

Neighbors said they were encouraged by Stoney’s presence at their neighborhood meeting Wednesday night.

“We’re concerned that the city has continued to hand out permits and everything even with legal challenges ahead of them,” said resident Sarah Driggs. “We are hoping that the mayor getting involved a little bit more every step of the way will help us with that because he seems to be out here listening.”

In a statement, the seminary tells 8News that construction won’t begin until June 7th and all their permits have been approved by the city.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.