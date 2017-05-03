Johnston-Willis Hospital unveils new sign for Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Johnston-Willis Hospital unveiled a new sign at the entrance to its Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute on Wednesday.

The unveiling signifies the new partnership with this renowned cancer institute and represents the future of comprehensive cancer care in Central Virginia. The hospital hopes to raise awareness about the access to care that patients will have.

HCA recently partnered with Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA, to expand its comprehensive cancer treatment services in Central Virginia. Through the collaboration, patients throughout the Richmond region will have greater access to cutting-edge therapies and world-class cancer care programs, including expanded nurse navigation programs, close to home.

