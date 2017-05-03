Hampton police searching for missing mother and baby

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are asking for help to find a mother and child after family reported them missing Monday.

34-year-old Keir Johnson and her eight-month-old daughter, Chloe, were last seen Sunday in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive.

No one has seen or heard from Keir since, which is unusual, according to her family.

Johnson only took limited supplies for her daughter with her. She was last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Optima.

Police describe Keir Johnson as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Keir Johnson’s whereabouts or see her, call Hampton police at 757-727-6111.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

