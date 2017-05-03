Goochland County Courthouse Green renovations continue

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County is giving an update on renovations to its Courthouse Green.

New photos show a trail being installed and work continuing on the welcome center.

Parks and Recreation officials say new signs will arrive next week.

The Goochland County Historical Society decided to renovate the green area last year, to make it more attractive for visitors.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.