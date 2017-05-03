Amelia County police search for breaking and entering suspect

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching a man wanted for multiple charges in Amelia County.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office wants Emery Nicholas Whitt, 24, for breaking and entering, trespassing and firearms charges.

Whitt is described by police as weighing 220 pounds, 6″1′ tall, brown hair, green eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Police said he is believed to reside in Amelia County.

Anyone with information on the location of Whitt is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office or Amelia County Crime Solvers.

