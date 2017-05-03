Albemarle Co. Sheriff supports release of convicted killer Jens Soering

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Sheriff is supporting the release of the convicted killer Jens Soering.

Sheriff J. E. Harding has written a 19-page letter to Gov. Terry McAuliffe asking for Soering’s release.

The German national was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s parents in Bedford County back in 1985.

