A birthday surprise: Donations pour in for local girl in need of hearing aid

Related Coverage Family calls 8News for help repairing young girl’s hearing aid

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Minutes after 8News’ story aired Tuesday night about a local girl in need of a new hearing aid, our newsroom was flooded with calls from viewers wanting to help.

Nevayah Washington’s hearing aid recently broke, and her family was struggling to come up with the repair costs. Her grandmother, Patricia Washington, said not having two hearing aids was making school tough for her granddaughter.

So, Washington reached out to 8News for help. She didn’t know what to expect, but she knew she had to try.

“Something told me that ya’ll were going to help her,” P. Washington said. “I was going to walk door. I was gonna get it done I just took a chance and said I was going to call channel 8.”

That’s where local nonprofit Here2Hear comes in. Not only did they cover the cost of repairs, but they provided a new pair of hearing aids and free hearing services for a year.

“Our hearts just melted this morning,” said Shantell Lewis with Here2Hear. “That’s the first thing we did.”

Additionally, one 8News viewer drove to Nevayah’s school Wednesday morning and dropped off an envelope with cash for the family. Another viewer who wished to remain anonymous drove an hour away and dropped off a check for the family.

All of the support made for an emotional birthday surprise for Nevayah, who turned 7 years old on Wednesday.

To all of those who helped or offered, Nevayah and her family have a message:

“Thank you!” Nevayah said.

“All I can say is, ‘thank you,’ and I hope they help more people.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.